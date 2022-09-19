If You Hate The iPhone's Dynamic Island, There's Bad News

With the debut of iPhone 14 Pro duo, Apple finally ditched the notch up top and redesigned it in the shape of a floating pill-shaped cutout that houses the front camera and the Face ID hardware. Dubbed Dynamic Island, it looks fresh, but the overall design has courted a rather divisive response on social media. Some think of it as inventive owing to the app optimizations that add a functional flair to it, while others call it just a wastage of screen real estate. Irrespective of the reaction, it looks like the dynamic Island is here to stay, and prosper.

According to Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the Dynamic Island is coming to more iPhone 15 models. In its first outing, Apple has kept the new design element exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and its Max sibling. Ross, who maintains a fairly accurate track record with display-related information for upcoming Apple products, tweeted that the Dynamic Island will make an appearance on the "standard models on the 15," referring to the iPhone 15 series.

Ross made a similar prediction back in February of 2022, months ahead of the iPhone 14 series' official debut, further adding "no more notch from 2023." To put it plainly, the tentatively called iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be ditching the notch next year. It is unclear whether Apple will extend the design makeover courtesy to the iPhone SE, as well, which still carries a design from 2017.