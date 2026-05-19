5 Maintenance Tips To Help Extend The Lifespan Of Your Printer

If you work in a busy office, you might have a printer running throughout the day. On the other hand, your home printer might only see occasional use. While the former type might have a far greater workload to deal with, it may also be equipped with more rugged components and diagnostic tools to handle that. There are also some great basic printers for printing a lot at home, but being used too infrequently can have a negative effect, too.

Inkjet printers work by spraying minuscule "jets" of ink from a moving print head, and the ink in the cartridges can dry and degrade if not regularly used. For this reason, European print and IT distributor UFP suggests that an inkjet printer be used weekly and that test sheets be employed to see whether any of the colors are drying or running out. The cartridges themselves should be stored carefully away from extremes of temperature or moisture, and not unwrapped until you need to install them.

Of course, you won't always have things to print very often, but getting into the habit of regularly using your device will go a long way to ensuring its longevity. You don't need to have a lot of technical knowledge in order to help ensure your printer lasts longer, as simply running it regularly helps keep the nozzles working smoothly. At the same time, the more frequently a printer is used, the more strain can be put on its components, and the more frequently it may need to be cleaned.