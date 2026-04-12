The Best Basic Printer If You Print A Lot At Home, According To Consumer Reports
For most, having a strong printer isn't the highest priority among home office equipment. However, for those who print a lot, whether for work or hobbies, finding a dependable printer is of the utmost importance. At this point, there are several major printer brands to consider, but they're not all viewed the same way. For example, looking to Consumer Reports for guidance on the best Printers of 2026, the publication recommends the Brother HL-L6310DW printer for those in need of a basic unit that can handle consistent use.
CR gave the HL-L6310DW high marks for a few qualities. For one, testing its printing capabilities made clear that it's a quality buy for black-and-white, text-based projects. While the publication concedes that its graphics quality is a bit lacking and it has no fax or scanning capabilities, it excels at quickly printing text-heavy items like written documents and shipping labels. Additionally, CR noted that the HL-L6310DW is considerably cheaper to operate than other printers, as it's a monochrome laser unit and black toner is far less expensive than color ink. CR also anticipates that this printer will stick around for the long haul without issue.
It may not be flashy or particularly versatile, but CR stands by the Brother HL-L6310DW as a worthwhile home-office addition, especially for those in need of effective, fast text document printing. On top of this endorsement from CR, the Brother brand has been highlighted by other notable sources, with other printer models taking center stage.
Brother's 2026 printer offerings are widely praised
The appreciation for Brother printers goes beyond Consumer Reports' 2026 printer roundup. The brand is responsible for some of the best budget-friendly printers in recent years – though the HL-L6310DW is on the pricey side at around $469.99 in most cases — and it's not hard to find the brand's patrons recommending its units online. For those interested in trying a Brother printer, the HL-L6310DW is far from your only option. Not to mention, if this monochrome unit isn't for you, there are others that come highly recommended by noteworthy publications that can do a lot more.
On PCMag's list of recommended 2026 printers, two Brother printers stood out for different reasons. The Brother MFC-L2900DW XL was highlighted as the publication's pick for Best Mono Laser All-in-One printer for 2026, while the Brother MFC-L3780CDW was given the Best Color Laser All-in-One distinction among 2026's offerings. Brother also performed well for Wired's Best Printers for Home and Office list, securing two spots. The HL-L3280CDW was awarded the Best Color Printer Without a Scanner title, while the HL-L2460DW was labeled the Best Black and White Laser Printer winner.
All in all, it seems that Brother is one of the most varied and recommended printer brands on the market in 2026. For those who print a lot or a little, prioritize color or black-and-white printing specifically, and want to modernize their printing experience, it appears to be a good idea to consider what Brother has to offer.