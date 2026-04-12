The Best Basic Printer If You Print A Lot At Home, According To Consumer Reports

For most, having a strong printer isn't the highest priority among home office equipment. However, for those who print a lot, whether for work or hobbies, finding a dependable printer is of the utmost importance. At this point, there are several major printer brands to consider, but they're not all viewed the same way. For example, looking to Consumer Reports for guidance on the best Printers of 2026, the publication recommends the Brother HL-L6310DW printer for those in need of a basic unit that can handle consistent use.

CR gave the HL-L6310DW high marks for a few qualities. For one, testing its printing capabilities made clear that it's a quality buy for black-and-white, text-based projects. While the publication concedes that its graphics quality is a bit lacking and it has no fax or scanning capabilities, it excels at quickly printing text-heavy items like written documents and shipping labels. Additionally, CR noted that the HL-L6310DW is considerably cheaper to operate than other printers, as it's a monochrome laser unit and black toner is far less expensive than color ink. CR also anticipates that this printer will stick around for the long haul without issue.

It may not be flashy or particularly versatile, but CR stands by the Brother HL-L6310DW as a worthwhile home-office addition, especially for those in need of effective, fast text document printing. On top of this endorsement from CR, the Brother brand has been highlighted by other notable sources, with other printer models taking center stage.