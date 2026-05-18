Never Upload These 5 Files To Your Cloud Storage

Before cloud storage, people's digital lives stayed confined to their devices. If you needed a file from your work computer while on vacation, you'd have to hope someone was around to email it. Forgetting to back up your smartphone before buying a new one often meant losing years of photos and videos. When services like Dropbox and eventually Google Drive, iCloud, and more arrived, that all changed. We can now keep files synced across devices, and precious memories don't die when your phone does.

Although cloud storage is convenient, it comes at a cost. The difference between cloud and local storage is primarily one of ownership. You should never think of your cloud storage as belonging to you. It's the digital equivalent of renting a storage unit: your belongings are hosted on someone else's property. The owner may give you a key, but you're trusting them not to change the locks on you, and you aren't there to protect your belongings from break-ins and theft. In both cases, your peace of mind when you store things there depends on how trustworthy the owner is and how robust the company's security protocols are.

You probably wouldn't store anything at a storage rental that you couldn't live without, and the same rule of thumb applies to cloud storage. From sensitive personal documents that could lead to identity theft and doxxing to large files that will wastefully eat up your allotted storage, there are many file types worth keeping off your cloud drive. Here are five files you should never upload to your cloud storage.