Here's Why Backing Up Your Data On An External Hard Drive Beats Using The Cloud

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Cloud storage seemed like a miracle when it first arrived, and in some ways, it still is. It allows you to access your data from anywhere, as long as you have a device that's connected to the internet. In those early days when Dropbox was the hot new startup on the block, I even helped companies and professionals move their data to the cloud in my capacity as a freelance IT consultant.

But these days, I rarely recommend relying on cloud storage, especially if you envision it as your only backup. Over the years, the issues with cloud storage have become more apparent: it's not only costly, but has a whole host of privacy and security headaches that don't exist with physical media. Not only do you need to worry about the usual malicious actors and security threats that come with any online account, but cloud providers themselves are increasingly adversarial toward users who would prefer not having their private files combed through.

Physical storage, such as an external hard drive or SSD, is one of the best ways to back up your PC data. This is down to the enormous storage capacities of hard drives and the increasing robustness of flash storage technology. Of course, there are professional-grade physical storage solutions like RAID or a NAS, but even a common SSD has its advantages. Unlike a cloud account, physical storage isn't vulnerable to remote attacks (provided your drive isn't connected to the internet), and you own it outright rather than renting the space from a third party. So, here's why backing up your data on an external hard drive still beats using the cloud.