5 Reasons An iPhone May Not Be The Best Smartphone For You

As far as flagships go, there's not a meaningful price difference between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and a competitor like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. For the starter 256GB model, the former starts at $1,199, while the latter starts at $1,049; storage upgrades to 512GB and 1TB are likewise almost neck-and-neck. Some might argue that the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers better specs for that price, but we'll leave it up to you which brings more value to the table. On the midrange-to-budget end, however, Android can eat the iPhone's lunch almost any day of the week.

Apple's cheapest phone (if we're talking only about the latest models) is the iPhone 17e, starting at $599. It's very impressive for half the cost of a Pro, but Android has some very compelling options at or around that price range. Features Apple continues to restrict to flagship devices, like high screen refresh rates, multi-camera arrays, and top-end chips, are common for midrange Android phones.

Apple doesn't offer a phone for less than $599, but if we lower the pricing threshold, you can still get amazing Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is an excellent example at only $199. It sports a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a three-camera array with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and a sizable 5,000mAh battery. For the vast majority of people who just need a phone to send messages, enjoy entertainment, and access banking apps, this will more than do the job for a third the price of Apple's cheapest offering. We could give more examples, but you see the point: Apple cannot offer maximum bang for the buck.