Why iPhone 17 Pro & 17 Pro Max's Cooling Tech Is A True Upgrade (Especially For Gaming)

Apple silicon has dominated the smartphone space in raw computational performance for a long time. At least that was the case until Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip dethroned the A18 Pro SoC that powers the iPhone 16 Pro in some performance benchmarks. This embarrassment came on the heels of Apple's repeated and public struggles with overheating issues plaguing the iPhone 15 Pro. With the competition snapping at its heels, Apple finally decided it was time to give its A19 chip a fighting chance by slapping a vapor chamber on the SoC. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max variants are the first Apple smartphones to feature this high-tech passive cooling technology that promises to solve their overheating woes. Interestingly, this comes nearly a decade after Samsung debuted the same vapor chamber technology with the Galaxy S7 in 2017.

While the iPhone maker loves disrupting technology paradigms with brave omissions and genuinely pathbreaking features alike, it is also equally infamous for resisting nifty new technologies, especially when the Android camp has beaten it to the punch. And Apple has done so for years until it either becomes too inconvenient to ignore the killer Android feature, or it finally perfects and assimilates the popular feature as its own groundbreaking invention. Now that the iPhones have achieved cooling parity with their Android counterparts, let's take a look at why the new vapor chamber tech is a genuine upgrade that will elevate the gaming chops of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.