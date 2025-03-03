6 Alternatives To CapCut For Mobile Video Editing

Smartphones have been improving steadily with every launch, with the latest from Samsung and Apple boasting impressive cameras and giant displays. While most of us might appreciate the gains in photo and video quality, not many realize that these smartphones are now more than powerful enough to edit the videos they capture in full resolution.

Yes, the default editing tools in your photo gallery app come in clutch when you need to trim a video or add a filter to your selfie, but the app store on your phone is home to countless hidden gems that enable greater possibilities. One such video editing app that rose to popularity, largely thanks to TikTok and Instagram Reels, is CapCut. There are some incredibly handy features in CapCut — some even assisted by AI. That said, overreliance on a single popular video editing tool isn't ideal, especially for an app like CapCut that has been facing regulatory scrutiny.

CapCut was banned in the US recently, though the app has resumed its operations and is back on the App Store and the Google Play Store — at least until the next time TikTok finds itself in another controversy in the United States. Thankfully, there is no shortage of feature-packed video editing apps on mobile, which is exactly what we will be diving into today.

