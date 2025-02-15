Is CapCut Getting Banned In The US? Here's Why Its Fate Could Be Tied To TikTok

TikTok users were left confused and frustrated when the short form video platform went dark on January 18, 2025, seemingly bringing other mobile apps down with it. The short-lived freeze also affected CapCut, a popular video editing app that has a chokehold on content creators and social media users. Why did CapCut go dark, and will the app eventually be banned?

The United States government threatened to ban TikTok in the spring of 2024 following a long-time push from President Donald Trump in his last term, stating that its parent company ByteDance had to sell the app to keep it live in the states. This came from the government's growing concerns over Chinese companies like ByteDance having sensitive U.S. user data. While TikTok seemed to be the face of the legislation due to its powerful algorithm and popularity, the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Control Applications Act states that all applications provided by ByteDance are part of the ban. CapCut is currently owned by ByteDance.

Going back on his first term decision, Trump stated that he would "save" TikTok when he was back in office on January 20, 2025. This brought back ByteDance's popular apps like TikTok, CapCut, Marvel SNAP, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. But these apps are not completely in the clear just yet.

