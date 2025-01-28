What Happened To The Chefee Robotic Chef From Shark Tank Season 15?

Let's face it, many of us simply don't have the time to meticulously look up quality recipes or prep food. But while getting your meal from a drive thru or ordering through Uber Eats and DoorDash is undeniably convenient, there are greater financial and health benefits to eating from home. Former restaurant owner Assaf Pashut proposed a solution to this ever-growing dilemma with Chefee, an automated robot that integrates with your kitchen to cook and prepare meals, on a Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank," the same season as other notable automation-related pitches such as Bot-It.

Appearing on the 17th episode of the aforementioned Season 15, the pitch left the sharks thoroughly impressed by Chefee's capabilities and what seemed like a mostly solid plan from Pashut to get the product out and market it. Kevin O'Leary saw the most potential in the company, particularly when it came to licensing deals, resulting in Pashut taking Mr. Wonderful's deal despite the highly-opinionated Shark raising the equity stake.

Prior to starting Chefee, Pashut ran his own restaurants in San Francisco for several years. He grew increasingly interested with automation as a way of streamlining his process and allowing his employees to focus more on enhancing the customer experience. He and business partner Noam Wolfson spent nine months constructing a robotic arm made to work within his restaurant's kitchen. Seeing the potential for the technology's use in the residential space, they began work on a refined home-friendly option.

