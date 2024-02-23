What Happened To Bot-It Online Automation From Shark Tank Season 15?

This article is being written as season 15 of "Shark Tank" is still airing, so there's less hindsight available than is usual. However, the show films the early part of the season in June, so we should still have a good idea of what really happened, even just a few months after the episode's premiere date. Since this pitch ended with a Mark Cuban investment, our first step is checking the "Shark Tank" investments page on his official MarkCubanCompanies.com website. Bot-It is not listed, meaning that the deal never closed.

Two weeks after the episode premiered, Bachelor was interviewed by WEWS-TV, his hometown ABC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio. At least in the footage that was used, he never outright says that the deal closed, instead talking about representing Cleveland and "the opportunity to be on a show like 'Shark Tank.'" At the segment's close, one of the anchors claimed that "since appearing on 'Shark Tank,' Bot-It has seen record sales," albeit without giving any details.

In February 2024, Griffith was profiled by The Trenton Journal, with the article dancing around whether or not the deal was consummated. The article strictly classifies it as an "offer," Griffith never says anything himself that even implies that he and Bachelor closed with Cuban and Rubin. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Jewish News spoke to Bachelor a couple of weeks after the episode aired, and though the article implied the deal closed, Bachelor was not quoted as saying so. The same article says Bot-It gained 200 subscribers in the two weeks since the episode premiered.