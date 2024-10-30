What Happened To The Fixed App From Shark Tank Season 7?

The 14th episode of the seventh season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on January 15, 2016, to roughly 5.6 million live and same-day viewers as measured by the Nielsen ratings. The first of four pitches featured that week was from David Hegarty seeking investments for Fixed, a mobile app and service built around helping people beat parking tickets. Though some of the sharks bowed out from investing in Fixed, expressing skepticism at the app's ability to scale beyond its test markets and thinking that an app designed to deprive local governments of revenue would be a big target, Mark Cuban was interested, showing a particular interest in helping the average person fight back against improperly assessed tickets.

However, shortly after the episode was shot, those concerns about the ability to scale and raising the ire of the municipalities Fixed operated in quickly came to fruition. Cities made an effort to block Fixed from working with the systems that they used to manage parking tickets, and this seemingly threw a monkey wrench into Hegarty's deal with Cuban. Very quickly, the landscape changed for Fixed, eventually leading to a sale. Hegarty, meanwhile, has since carved out a spot as a perennial founder and executive type in the startup world, most recently in the fintech space. That venture may not be going particularly well for him, either, though. With all of that in mind, let's take a detailed look at what happened to Fixed and David Hegarty on "Shark Tank" and beyond.

