Are Mobile Wallets Like Apple Pay Making Bad Financial Decisions Easier?

Apple's success and prevalence in American life come with some downsides, one of which is that anything the company does is examined with a critical (some might say jaundiced) eye by just about everyone, from tech journalists to consumer advocates, privacy warriors, and open source fundamentalists. And so it is with Apple Pay, the company's predictably successful foray into the digital wallet space. What is it about Apple Pay that has the experts worried, and to what extent should we really be concerned?

Strictly speaking, we're looking at more than just Apple Pay here. Apple Pay is a specific offering — basically, a digital wallet enabled on iPhones with near-field communication (NFC) capabilities. But what people tend to react to is Apple's payment ecosystem, which includes a bunch of adjacent and ancillary services. This includes Apple Pay Later: a buy now, pay later service much like the dozen competing services you've encountered recently, and Apple Card: a credit card that's defanged when not completely integrated with Apple Pay itself.

Some aspects of Apple Pay are intuitive enough. It's contactless, presumably a good thing in the post-pandemic, pre-next-pandemic outlook, and apparently saves one from the eternal struggle of having to find a card in your (physical) wallet. Our phones have become so integral to our lives that having to produce them for NFC payments is not an issue, and it doesn't matter that they're probably heavier and more cumbersome in some ways than a traditional wallet. There are no fees associated with these services (though the Apple Card does, of course, have an APR); Apple makes its money via merchant fees.