The Real Reason Apple Is Getting Sued For Apple Pay

Apple is facing a lawsuit that alleges the company is stifling competition and violating antitrust laws with its Apple Pay wallet, and in particular, the tap-to-pay contactless payment functionality offered by it (via HBSSLaw). Filed before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit accuses Apple of engaging in activities that violate the Sherman Act and seeks class-action status for the legal tussle, as well as unspecified damages.

The key argument here is that Apple Pay is the only wallet service that allows users to make contactless payments using the onboard NFC chip. Competing services like Google Pay aren't able to offer their platforms with the same tap-to-pay convenience on Apple's devices, meaning they're limited to Android users. That Apple Pay exclusivity is applicable to all compatible Apple hardware — iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch — and each one is the market leader in its respective segment.

In doing so, the lawsuit alleges that "Apple unlawfully monopolizes the tap and pay iOS mobile wallets market." In contrast, Google doesn't limit any third party from accessing the NFC chip on phones running its Android operating system. Rivals like Samsung Pay are, therefore, able to offer contactless payments on Android phones, but can't do the same on iPhones. Apple argues that keeping its devices exclusive to Apple Pay is for security reasons.