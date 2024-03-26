What Happened To The Bundil App From Shark Tank Season 10?

On October 21, 2018, the third episode of the 10th season of "Shark Tank" — actually shot second — premiered on ABC to approximately 3.9 million live and same-day viewers. The second of four pitches saw founder Dmitri Love soliciting investment in Bundil, a startup built around directing consumers' spare change into cryptocurrency. Though Love was nervous at first, stumbling in the early parts of his presentation. He eventually smoothed over his jitters and got his point across. Most of the Sharks had reservations for various reasons, but Kevin O'Leary liked the idea and had enough related companies that it made sense for him to make an offer, albeit one for a 50/50 partnership, which Love accepted.

However, as has become commonplace — Love would later say it happens to 88 percent of deals accepted on the air on "Shark Tank" — the deal fell through during due diligence. Bundil managed to stick around for several years, and even secured funding away from the show, but Love felt like it wasn't enough, expressing concerns that being an entrepreneur of color was depriving him of opportunities. He shuttered Bundil in mid-2023, but that wasn't the end of his story. As of 2024, he has a new company, another one in the fintech space, and appears to be thriving.

Unlike many "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs whose investments weren't finalized after shooting the show, Love has been incredibly open about why the deal fell through. Read on to find out why that happened and how he rebounded.