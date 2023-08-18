What Happened To ReThink From Shark Tank Season 8?

It seems as if something derailed the deal that Trisha Prabhu solicited from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner to invest in ReThink. Both Sharks have official websites that list their "Shark Tank" investments, and ReThink is not on either Mark's or Lori's. This isn't exactly out of the ordinary, though. A 2023 Forbes analysis showed that, of the 112 businesses from seasons eight through 13 that responded to their inquiries, "roughly half those deals never close and another 15% end up with different terms once the cameras are turned off."

"Well, in general, I'll tell you – it changes from year to year, but I'll give you a macro view," Robert Herjavec told Motley Fool in 2021. "In general, probably about 50% of the deals close. As the show goes on, the reason they don't close has changed. Meaning, when the show first started, we had a very unsophisticated level of entrepreneur." He added that these days, there's much more due diligence than there was early on, so the deals that don't close are mainly due to the business owner having second thoughts. "People can change their mind; it's not binding," he said. "it's a verbal negotiation. But most of the deals are pretty true to what they are."

In 2020, while a junior at Harvard, Prabhu secured $300,000 for ReThink from the Elevate Prize Foundation. When she spoke to the Boston Globe about the grant, the newspaper covered the "Shark Tank" investment as if it had closed, though it doesn't explicitly quote her saying that. Shortly after her episode aired, though, she was named a "Health Hero" by WebMD at their annual awards gala.