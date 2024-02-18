What Happened To Flipstik From Shark Tank Season 12?
Smartphones are versatile devices that help users accomplish a great many things. Whether they want to watch their favorite movie or record a dance for TikTok, they can accomplish it all with their phone. However, it typically requires an investment in additional peripherals to enhance their experience. Recording a video requires a tripod, and nobody wants to hold their phone through the entirety of a feature film — enter Fliptstik.
Flipstik's founder, Akeem Shannon, spoke with his uncle, an engineer for NASA, one night and learned about a different kind of adhesive the space organization developed in the '70s. Based on geckos' feet, Synthetic Setae is a paper-thin reusable adhesive that holds up to 2 pounds and can stick to any surface. Akeem grew interested in this adhesive and devised a way to use it with phones. Have an idea for a new dance while walking the town? Stick it to the side of a wall for a quick recording. Need to have an impromptu meeting over Zoom? Stick your phone to the car's dashboard without a phone mount.
Akeem took the idea of Flipstik to Kickstarter, where he raised $10,310 in 2018. He went on to win the 2019 CES Retail Pitch competition and garnered attention from Snoop Dog and Diddy. Their praise of Flipstik helped him earn a spot on "Shark Tank," where Akeem hoped to elevate his product to the next level.
What happened to Flipstik on Shark Tank?
Not only did Akeem enter "Shark Tank" wearing a makeshift astronaut suit, signifying his product's origins, but he also presented Flipstik to the Sharks with a rap. What caught the Sharks' attention was the product demo. Akeem used three of the dirtiest household items (hair, sand, and spaghetti) to dirty up his product and prove it still worked as advertised. However, the sharks weren't keen on his offer after hearing the sales numbers.
The Flipstik entrepreneur initially asked for $100,000 for a 20% stake in his business. While the Sharks were impressed by his profit margins, manufacturing each unit for only 58 cents and selling the product for $15, they were less inspired by him, who only brought in $115,000 after 30 months of sales. It didn't inspire a lot of confidence. Akeem made a point to inform them that 60% of his business was brick-and-mortar retail. During the Covid-19 pandemic, that was difficult for anyone.
Kevin O'Leary was more than interested and wanted to make a deal quickly. He waved off Lori Greiner's questions, as he wasn't interested in any kind of bidding war, and offered the young entrepreneur exactly what he originally asked. After Akeem entertained Lori's questions, Kevin backed out of the deal. She offered him $100,000 for a 25% stake in the business. While Mark Cuban showed interest in making a deal, Akeem accepted Lori's offer, believing she was the ideal partner because of her experience.
Flipstik after Shark Tank
The week following Akeem's appearance on "Shark Tank," Flipstik doubled its sales-to-date and eventually got its products available for purchase on Target's website. This greatly increased the brand's audience. However, it's difficult to say if the deal ever closed with Lori Greiner, as there is contradicting information online and no recent update on the show itself. Nonetheless, that means the young entrepreneur managed to take the momentum from his "Shark Tank" appearance and leverage it into a successful marketing strategy.
While on "Shark Tank," the Sharks repeatedly told him he needed to make direct sales to help with his profits. He took that advice and got his product on Amazon, which boosted sales. He also earned two grants in 2021 worth $50,000 each that immensely helped propel his company forward. In 2022, the University of Missouri in St. Louis honored Akeem with the entrepreneur of the Year award before he went on to raise $1.15 million from a number of investors. Shortly after, the Flipstik founder secured $1.2 million to expand the product line.
Is Flipstik still in business?
As of February 2024, Flipstik remains in business and offers an expanded selection of products. Not only has the company added finger loops to some of its products, making it easier to hold phones in the palm of your hand, but its popularity with content creators inspired a great many additions. The brand now offers the Flipstik Pro, which they craft out of durable metals. Still using its signature adhesive, the Flipstik Pro has a multi-angle kickstand and 180-degree range of motion, eliminating the need for a tripod or selfie stick.
Flipstik now offers the Magstik Upgrade (to keep up with its notable competitor PopSocket and its MagSafe tech), making every Flipstik product MagSafe compatible as a means for wireless charging. Beyond TikTok, Flipstik has a hefty social media presence on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn. Thanks to its availability on Target's website as well as in-store, on Amazon, and AT&T stores, Flipstik is worth an impressive $5 million now.
What's next for Flipstik
Akeem Shannon frequently posts on his personal LinkedIn, sharing not only the Flipstik journey but also his personal journey that all started in high school. He has a video series intended to inspire future entrepreneurs. Since his product is wildly successful with content creators on TikTok, providing the ability to film anywhere without a tripod, the company's newer products aid in that venture.
In August of 2023, Flipstik began working with college athletes, which inspired the creation of custom-printed Flipstiks. Akeem went on to say that he hopes to work with more athletes and universities in the future, saying, "We think it's a great branding opportunity for the university and we also think it could potentially be a revenue driver either if they're reselling them or students are selling them."
This wouldn't be the first time the company manufactured custom-printed Flipstiks, however, as one can be glimpsed of Kevin O'Leary during Akeem's appearance on "Shark Tank." While Flipstik's website doesn't offer any custom ones just yet, it's clear the founder has it in the works.