What Happened To Flipstik From Shark Tank Season 12?

Smartphones are versatile devices that help users accomplish a great many things. Whether they want to watch their favorite movie or record a dance for TikTok, they can accomplish it all with their phone. However, it typically requires an investment in additional peripherals to enhance their experience. Recording a video requires a tripod, and nobody wants to hold their phone through the entirety of a feature film — enter Fliptstik.

Flipstik's founder, Akeem Shannon, spoke with his uncle, an engineer for NASA, one night and learned about a different kind of adhesive the space organization developed in the '70s. Based on geckos' feet, Synthetic Setae is a paper-thin reusable adhesive that holds up to 2 pounds and can stick to any surface. Akeem grew interested in this adhesive and devised a way to use it with phones. Have an idea for a new dance while walking the town? Stick it to the side of a wall for a quick recording. Need to have an impromptu meeting over Zoom? Stick your phone to the car's dashboard without a phone mount.

Akeem took the idea of Flipstik to Kickstarter, where he raised $10,310 in 2018. He went on to win the 2019 CES Retail Pitch competition and garnered attention from Snoop Dog and Diddy. Their praise of Flipstik helped him earn a spot on "Shark Tank," where Akeem hoped to elevate his product to the next level.