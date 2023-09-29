5 Of The Best Android Phone Mounts For Your Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smartphones and cars seem to go hand in hand in today's interconnected society. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the average American reported spending just over 60 minutes in their car daily. Given the amount of time most people spend driving, it comes as no surprise that many use their cell phones while behind the wheel.
The problem is trying to drive while holding your phone in your hand can be incredibly distracting, not to mention it's illegal in most states, making a phone mount a must-have accessory for anyone clocking a lot of miles in their vehicles.
These devices allow you to keep your hands on the wheel while driving and focus on the important task of getting from point A to point B without any unnecessary risks. The right phone mount makes it easy to answer calls, change the music, and get directions, all while keeping your eyes on the road. Here, we look at some of the best Android phone mounts for your car.
iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger
For drivers looking for convenience and efficiency, it's hard to go wrong with the iOttie Auto Sense Wireless Car Charger phone mount. The device features Auto Sense technology, an automatic clamping feature that secures your phone in place, making mounting your phone quick and easy. Users can choose from a dashboard, CD, cup holder, or vent clip mounts catering to a variety of preferences. The device supports 10-watt wireless charging for Android phones and 7.5-watt for iPhones, eliminating the need to fumble with cords or manually plug in your device while driving.
If your phone doesn't support wireless charging, the included dual-charging USB cigarette lighter adapter allows the simultaneous charging of multiple devices. However, it uses a Micro-USB cable instead of the more modern USB Type-C. The mount's strong suction cup and telescoping arm ensure your phone's stability and offer flexibility in positioning for optimal viewing. In addition to its technical features, this phone mount boasts a sleek and modern aesthetic that complements the interior of almost any car.
TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount
Your cup holder may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a cell phone mount, but it can be a convenient, accessible, and stable option for securing your device on the go. The TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount is designed with an adjustable base, easily fitting into most car cup holders. Adjusting the base is as simple as turning a dial, ensuring it sits firmly in holders of varying sizes — no tools or complicated installation necessary.
It has a flexible gooseneck and 360-degree rotation, ensuring your phone can be easily adjusted to the perfect viewing angle in either landscape or portrait orientation. A quick adjustment provides clear, convenient viewing tailored to your preferences. Its one-button release feature enhances ease of use, making inserting and removing your phone a one-handed, swift, and hassle-free operation. This phone mount is a user-friendly, plug-and-play solution that allows drivers to focus on the road while staying connected.
Belkin Universal Car Mount
Smartphones come in various shapes and sizes, and the Belkin Universal Car Mount is designed to be compatible with most of them, featuring extendable arms that can securely hold devices up to six inches wide, making it an excellent choice for those with large phones. Its dual mounting options allow you to secure it to your windshield or dashboard, and its strong suction cups ensure stability and keep it securely in place.
The cradle tilts 90 degrees and rotates 360 degrees, so you can use it horizontally or vertically, enhancing functionality, especially for navigation and media viewing. Its design also allows easy access to your phone's ports and buttons, ensuring you can charge your phone on the go, even when mounted. When you don't need your phone's charger cable, you can safely store it using the mount. Installation and adjustments are straightforward, making this device easy for almost anyone to use.
YOSH Car Phone Mount
If you're looking for a phone mount with a minimalist design that won't take up much space, the Yosh Car Phone Mount is worth a closer look. The compact device uses a clip mechanism to attach securely to your car's air vent. Since it's made from a soft, non-slip rubber, you won't have to worry about the mount scratching your phone or the air vent.
A magnet ring built into the mount holds your phone in place, attracting and holding it firmly when it's brought close to the mount, keeping your phone secure when your car is in motion, even on bumpy roads. This user-friendly design makes attaching and detaching your phone quick and easy. Thanks to the magnet, you can adjust and attach or remove your phone with one hand. Its universal compatibility means it works with a wide range of smartphones, and its understated design blends with the interior of just about any car.
Scosche MagicMount Window
Flexibility is the name of the game when it comes to the Scosche MagicMount Window, which features a flex neck that can contort in all sorts of ways to maximize viewing angles and accessibility. Its four-axis, 360-degree adjustable head with enhanced soft touch rubber lock-nut allows secure positioning and optimal viewing from almost any angle.
The suction cup mount base uses an automotive-grade adhesive mounting disk equipped with StickGrip material to maintain a stable grip on various surfaces, including dashboards and windows while allowing easy and convenient one-handed access to the device.
This device features the MagicMount system, which uses powerful magnets to secure your phone with a cradle-free design for convenient viewing at any angle. It comes with MagicPlate, a set of non-magnetic, adhesive-backed metal plates that ensure universal compatibility. An integrated cable clip is also featured, ensuring the charging cable stays attached to the mount, helping keep cords neat and organized.