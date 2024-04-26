5 Of The Best Parental Control Features & Apps For Android In 2024

With the widespread use of phones and the growing popularity of platforms like TikTok, monitoring your children's access to the internet has never been more important. Though the internet can be an incomparable labyrinth of useful information, it is just as easy to come across harmful and inappropriate content online. Falling prey to cyberbullying or, worse, online predators is a nightmare no parent wants to endure for their younglings.

Since most of the world has switched to digital learning, calling smartphones a means to solely access social media would be an unfair assessment. So, completely forbidding your kids from using smartphones and tablets is out of the question. In this case, there are monitoring services that give parents control over what apps, games, and websites their children can access and for how long.

The use of parental control software extends beyond just app control. Certain services let you block inappropriate websites altogether or track your children's devices using GPS. While good solutions in this category aren't usually free of cost, when you leverage their importance and usefulness, the right parental control app could be worth every penny.