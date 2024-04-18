How To Share Location On Your Android

The very best smartphones have become incredibly capable of tasks that involve computing, photography, and communication. An aspect where phones also excel at, but that most people take for granted, is location services, which give life to utilities like navigation and phone tracking. Apps like Google Maps rely heavily on your phone's GPS to retrieve your whereabouts and put you on the map, which you can use to then find popular attractions or restaurants around.

Android's location services can be used for more than just to navigate around the city by yourself. Let's say you're catching up with a friend, and instead of painstakingly describing your surroundings during the travel, you could simply share your live location with them. Your friend receives a link or notification and can then track you on the map effortlessly.

Though all Android phones can use this feature, it unfortunately doesn't come built-in as an option. So, how do you harness the power of location tracking on your Android phone? There happen to be a few apps that provide their own versions of location sharing that can be used in different contexts — which is exactly what we will be going over today.