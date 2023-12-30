What Happened To The CoinOut App From Shark Tank Season 9?

Outside of short segments aired during the show, many businesses often fly under the radar after they appear on "Shark Tank." With many new businesses that receive deals every season, not every company can be Scrub Daddy or Bunch Bikes, and even successful companies fade into the background after their appearance. However, even if a company doesn't stay in the limelight for a long time, it doesn't mean they are automatically failures.

CoinOut is an example of a "Shark Tank" success, as the contestant and founder of the company, Jeff Witten, was not only able to secure a deal but would go on to run a successful company with over two million users.

That said, the success was certainly not a straight path, and the company was forced to evolve shortly after its appearance on the show. In one of the more inspiring "Shark Tank" stories, the CoinOut episode in Season 9 is a great anecdote that proves that sometimes, taking hard advice and rethinking the core of your business is the best thing for everyone involved.