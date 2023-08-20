What Happened To Bunch Bikes From Shark Tank Season 12?

With greater attention to our carbon footprint, more people than ever are using bikes as their main mode of transportation. While biking still pales in comparison to how many people use cars in the United States, it's grown from under half a million people in 2000 to 786,000 in 2019, according to The Bike Advisor. Bike shares and e-bikes have also increased the adoption of the two-wheeled mode of transport, with cargo e-bikes serving as an important tool for delivery drivers across the country during the global pandemic.

However, delivering takeout isn't the only thing cargo e-bikes are good for, and the founder of Bunch Bikes, Aaron Powell, set out to convince the Sharks of this in season 12 of "Shark Tank." Rather than storing groceries, Bunch Bikes aimed to bring e-cargo bikes that transported children and pets to mass audiences.

As one of the happier episodes in "Shark Tank" history, Bunch Bikes would become an even bigger company after its appearance on the show. As the company was started from one person's passion, it's quite impressive and one of the more successful businesses to grace "Shark Tank."