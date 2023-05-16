What Happened To Spare From Shark Tank Season 10?

"Shark Tank" is a high-pressure environment where entrepreneurs pitch their dreams and visions to a captive audience of insanely wealthy investors. Personalities like Mark Cuban (with a net worth estimated at $4.6 billion in January 2023) and Kevin O'Leary (calculated at a net worth of $400 million in March 2023) ask stinging questions and scrap with one another for the chance to invest in some of the most interesting new ideas on the market. Sometimes they get it wrong, however, making the show even more intriguing for viewers sitting at home and querying the product or business for themselves. The Ring Doorbell, for instance, didn't get an investment from the Sharks when Jamie Siminoff pitched the idea and business (then known as DoorBot) on the show in 2013. He sold the company to Amazon for over $1 billion a few years later.

One innovative pitch that came across the "Shark Tank" atrium in 2019 was Spare, brought to the Sharks by D'Ontra Hughes. Envisioned as a way for customers to withdraw money without substantial ATM fees, Spare effectively lets users use the cash-back option from stores without necessarily buying anything. Hughes initially sought an investment of $500,000 for a 3.5% share of the company and left as the proud new owner of a deal with Mark Cuban, albeit for all the cash and a 12% plus 2% advisory share stake in the brand.