Ring Vs Roku Video Doorbell: The Most Important Differences Explained

Ring Video Doorbell is a home security device that combines a traditional doorbell with a video camera. The extra layer of security and convenience changes how consumers interact with visitors. The camera shows a live feed, even if the host is not home. A two-way microphone helps in communication. The Ring Video Doorbell is the basic doorbell option from Ring with 1080p HD video output. The essential choice offers all basic video doorbell features while remaining budget-friendly.

Ring, founded in 2012, was among the first to launch a video doorbell. Investors rejected the company on Shark Tank, and it nearly went bankrupt. However, ever since its acquisition by Amazon in 2018, Ring products have grown in popularity and reach.

Apart from Ring Video Doorbell, an entry-level doorbell, the company offers multiple doorbell variants at different price points. It also has outdoor and indoor cameras, alarms, and smart lighting solutions. The company has been around for more than a decade and has multiple bestsellers in its product lineup.