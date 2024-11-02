How To Live Stream A Roku Doorbell Camera Feed On Your TV (And Why You Might Want To)

Before we can talk about accessing your Roku doorbell feed, there are a few prerequisites we need to cover. First and foremost, only a Roku TV or a TV with a Roku-branded player plugged in can access a Roku doorbell camera feed directly. Additionally, the device in question must be running Roku OS version 11.0 or higher, though Roku recommends having version 11.5 for the best possible viewing experience. Make sure to check for an update in your Roku device's settings if it's out of date. Finally, both the TV or player you're viewing on and the Roku doorbell camera must be registered to the same Roku user account.

Advertisement

With the prerequisites met, you can access the feed via the Roku Cameras channel, available on your Roku device's Home screen. When you open the Roku Cameras channel, any doorbell cameras that have been registered to your account will automatically populate the list. Just select the camera feed you want to see with your remote and press the OK button to bring it onscreen. If you have more than one feed set up, you can quickly cycle between them with the up and down buttons on your remote.

Incidentally, while most Roku doorbells do have intercom functionality, you can't use this feature with a Roku TV. That's something you can only do with the Roku Smart Home mobile app.