5 Apps For Removing Unwanted Objects In Your Photos

Pixelcut's Magic Eraser tool is one of many that the freemium app offers. You'll find it at the top of the home page once you open the app, and it's pretty straightforward to use. Tap the Magic Eraser icon to open it, then select the photo you want to edit from your gallery. Next, drag the slider at the bottom to select a brush size for your erase tool, then go ahead and paint on the intrusive object to select it in one unbroken stroke. For best results, zoom in on the object to avoid highlighting other parts of the photo you want to keep, then release when you're done highlighting. Wait for a few seconds, you should see the selected portion pulsing, then the app will automatically erase the offending object from the photo.

If it doesn't do a perfect job on the first try, you can go over the spots again to double the effect. Pixelcut did leave a low-res smudge on our main test photo, but it wasn't detectable unless you zoomed in. The app promises better quality erasure with their Replace tool available on the Pro version, which uses generative AI to match the healed part to the original photo. However, unless you're sure you have meticulous followers scrutinizing your photos, you can save your coins.

With Pixelcut, you can also remove a background or replace it with an AI-generated one, and increase the quality of low-res images. Most of these tools have limited free uses, and then you'd have to upgrade to Pro for unlimited access.