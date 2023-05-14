5 Ways To Boost The Quality Of Your Instagram Reels

Instagram is a fun app to use to create video content. Any video you upload or record on the platform automatically becomes an Instagram reel, and doing so gives you access to Instagram's user-friendly in-app editor.

If you're familiar with Instagram's Stories feature, you'll feel right at home using the Reels function as it shares the same interface. When you use the Instagram app to record clips to use in your reel, you'll have a variety of tools to choose from. You can also use filters and effects to zhuzh up the overall style of your video. You can apply a variety of stickers and text to give your footage a little bit more context in the form of titles, subtitles, and the like. You can add additional elements like an Add Yours, Poll, Questions, or Quiz sticker to encourage viewers to interact with your content.

That's just the beginning — there are other things, specific things, you can do to make sure your Instagram reel is worthy of a like, comment, or repost. Here are a couple of tips for you to consider that'll certainly make composing and editing your masterpiece an easier experience.