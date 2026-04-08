4 Cool iOS 26.5 Features Coming To Your iPhone This Spring

We're now at the tail end of iOS 26. That means all the best features we've seen for this year's iPhone operating system have been released, and we're a couple of months away from WWDC when Apple will reveal what it has been cooking for iOS 27. From now on, we're most likely to see optimizations and fixes for iOS 26's common problems. Still, Apple is known to surprise us with a few bonus features here and there during an OS's waning life cycle. iOS 26.5 will be one of the last major updates and does include some cool items worth mentioning.

Based on past releases, we can expect iOS 26.5 in the middle of May. Sadly, despite all the hopium we took, let's rip off the Band-Aid right now: Siri does not appear to be on the books for iOS 26, or 26.5 at the very least. The redesign of Apple's chatbot seems to be an iOS 27 mainstay — unless it's late again. Provided your iPhone supports iOS 26, you can try out the features we'll mention yourself by joining the iOS 26.5 beta. But if you'd rather wait until May, here is what your iPhone will be able to do.