iOS 26 Pros & Cons: 3 Features We Love (And 2 We Don't)

Apple may often be late to the party with features that Android has had for years, but when it does show up, it often shows up with a bang. Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy have had translation features for years, but now Apple includes a suite of options for messages, calls, and in-person conversations — options for every situation imaginable — that work on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

First, you can have fully translated text conversations in Messages. No longer will people have to jump back and forth between Google Translate and the Messages app, copying and pasting messages as they go. Phone calls and FaceTime video calls also get Live Translation. The new Live Translation for in-person conversations is the marquee feature. Two people with a supported pair of AirPods and iPhones can have a natural conversation with each other where the other person's words are translated directly into their ears, or displayed on the screen. Though it's currently limited to English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish on Apple-exclusive apps, it's miles better than the awkward back-and-forth with Google Translate on a phone most people were doing while abroad. It might even inspire competitors (like WhatsApp) to catch up.

So early in the game, we need more time to tell how accurate and useful this feature will be. I haven't yet seen any rigorous testing of the Live Translation in a realistic environment. YouTube channel Tim Harris AI tested it, and the accuracy was fairly high with Spanish and English. I speak Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese, so although I don't need the feature when talking to my international friends, I'm going to try it and report back with my findings, and maybe use it when traveling abroad.