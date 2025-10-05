5 Settings You Might Want To Change After Updating To iOS 26

If you own an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, you'll be able to enjoy notification summaries with iOS 26. This was a feature Apple tested in a beta a couple of years ago, but it pulled it after its AI rephrased some news headlines in a way that made them misleading. Now, Apple is confident enough to reintroduce the tool, but with a caveat. When summaries are turned on, you'll see a clear disclaimer: "Summarization may change the meaning of the original headlines. Verify information." In other words, Apple Intelligence can give you a neat, digestible preview of the news, but you'll still want to click through for the full story.

The setup process is straightforward. After updating to iOS 26, you'll be met with a splash screen that asks which categories you'd like summaries for. You can choose from three options: All Other Apps, which covers non-social apps like Maps; Communication & Social, which includes apps like TikTok and Messages; and the revived News & Entertainment, which covers services like BBC or Apple News.

Pick as many as you like, and you're good to go. If you change your mind later, you can always adjust things in the Settings app. You can tap on Notifications and pick your preferred option under Summarize Notifications, even on a per-app basis. This makes it easier to filter out the noise while still keeping tabs on what matters most.