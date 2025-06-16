Unfortunately For Some, These iPhone & iPad Models Won't Be Getting iOS 26

If you have an older iPhone or iPad, you know there's always a chance that, come June, Apple might not include your device on the list of supported models for the next iOS or iPadOS update. When that happens, no matter how many things you do to make your old iPhone feel like new, being stuck with an old operating system can make your device feel like it's frozen in time. And that's exactly what's happening this year with iOS 26, as a few popular iPhone and iPad models are officially getting left behind.

Apple formally introduced iOS 26 and iPadOS at WWDC 2025, continuing its tradition of yearly OS updates. However, this year brought a twist: Apple is skipping over quite a few version numbers and going directly from iOS 18 to iOS 26 to match the upcoming calendar year. While its OS naming convention has changed, what hasn't is its approach to phasing out older hardware. With iOS 26, Apple will drop support for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the 7th-generation iPad won't be getting iPadOS 26 either. That said, these devices are expected to continue receiving security updates for at least a couple more years.