Is The Steam Deck Still Worth Getting?

The Steam Deck certainly has its cons, but one area where it absolutely crushes it is running older AAA and indie titles. Indies especially. Barring a few exceptions, I've never bought an indie game the Steam Deck couldn't run well. The indie scene is arguably better than big game publishers, too; some of the best experiences I've ever had — best stories, characters, performance, gameplay — came courtesy of indie games. They generally cost less and are made by passionate developers who tend to listen to community feedback. If you buy a Steam Deck with the intention of playing more indie games, particularly those in your backlog, you will not be disappointed. I don't imagine this situation will change for years to come.

For "older AAA" games, we'll draw a line in the sand at anything made prior to the PlayStation 5 or Playstation 5 Pro era, so 2020 or earlier. Virtually everything in that category works flawlessly out of the box, often at higher graphics settings. Take, for example, a personal favorite of mine, "Dishonored 2," a title that, if released today, would still look amazing. I've personally been able to push the graphics settings to high — without upscaling — and get a solid 45 FPS.

That's all at the Steam Deck's native 800p resolution, of course, but many games in this indie/older AAA category will run just fine at a full 1080p with a docked Steam Deck; I'm able to run "Insurgency: Sandstorm" and "Metal Gear Solid V" this way at high settings. So for a gamer who's primarily interested in indie games and older titles, the Steam Deck's for you. Modern AA games, such as "Avowed," also tend to run well.