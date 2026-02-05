The Steam Machine Is Now Delayed (And May Cost Even More Than We Thought)

The gaming world has been positively abuzz since Valve's November announcement that its highly-anticipated Steam Machine gaming platform would be shipping sometime in the early days of 2026, potentially even in Q1. But now just a little over a month into the year, hopes of getting your game on via The Steam Machine in immediate future have officially been dashed, with Valve announcing that it has been forced to delay shipping on the PC/gaming console hybrid. Ditto for the equally-anticipated Steam Frame VR headset and Steam Controller that were announced alongside The Steam Machine.

The tech and gaming outfit made dropped the bad news via an official post on its FAQ page, stating, "When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now." They add that circumstances have since changed, and that they will not be able to meet the initial "early 2026" shipping window for these devices.

The news is not all bad surrounding the launch of The Steam Machine, with Valve going on to state, "Our goal of shipping all three products in the first half of the year has not changed." From the sounds of it, The Steam Machines may well be ready to ship, once Valve sorts out the issues that have delayed its release. As of this writing, however, the company has no concrete timeline for its release, stating simply, "We will keep you updated as much as we can as we finalize those plans."