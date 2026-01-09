The Steam Machine's Price Might Have Just Leaked And It's Not What We Hoped For

Ever since the Steam Deck landed, gaming enthusiasts have increasingly found refuge in SteamOS. PC gaming, driven by the Linux-based software, is at an all-time high, partly owing to performance woes that come with Windows. Valve's upcoming Steam Machine console was supposedly trying to cash in on the demand, but it seems that gaming nirvana will come at a premium. On Reddit, an individual shared a Steam Machine listing from a retailer's website and dug into the code to find its asking price. It's not good news.

The cube-shaped console is still listed on the website of Smarty.cz, a Czech electronics and gaming retailer, in 512GB and 2TB variants. The backend code mentions a starting price of 19,826 Czech Koruna (before taxes), which roughly translates to $949 based on the current conversion rates, while the 2TB model comes in at approximately $1,070. Now, before we dig into the value debate, there are two crucial variables to consider. First, the backend pricing could very well be a placeholder based on rough estimates, which means the final price could be different. Second, the Steam Machine will most likely be cheaper in the U.S. owing to the import duties levied on electronics sold by U.S.-based companies in the bloc.

To give you an idea, the Steam Deck OLED starts at $549 in the U.S., but the aforementioned Czech retailer sells the same 512GB model at the equivalent of $690 in the market, amounting to a 22% higher sticker price. If one were to apply a similar deduction, the U.S. price of the Steam Machine, at least based on the latest leak and duties, should broadly come in at $750. But do keep in mind these are speculative rates based on a pre-launch listing, which means the official launch price could sway either way.