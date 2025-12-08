Valve Confirms What Everyone Feared About The Steam Machine's Pricing

Valve made waves last month upon the announcement of a slew of new Steam hardware. The company launched a sequel to the Steam Controller and course-corrected the metaverse with the Steam Frame. But perhaps the most interesting launch is the Steam Machine, a tiny PC with massive implications for the future of desktop gaming. It runs SteamOS, the company's bespoke Linux distribution already found on the Steam Deck, which is why it has many PC gamers hoping SteamOS can free them from Windows, sounding like Carrie Fisher in "Star Wars." Save us, Gaben-Wan. You're our only hope.

But one question has lingered over this launch: pricing, which Valve avoided announcing during its big announcement. The glaring issue with the Steam Machine is that it's simply not a very impressive PC in terms of specs. In fact, it's barely competitive with the current generation of consoles. Granted, SteamOS has helped to prove that Windows isn't ideal for gaming, and Nintendo is here to remind us all that underpowered hardware can still fly off the shelves at premium prices. But the Steam Machine doesn't fill a gap in the market like the Steam Deck originally did, and unlike the Switch 2, the most casual gamers are unlikely to gravitate toward it.

Now, we finally have confirmed what's been suspected since day one. Valve does not see the Steam Machine as a console, and won't price it like one. That's not surprising, given that Valve employees avoided answering pricing questions from the press during their launch-day blitz. Here's what employees are now officially saying on the record, and why pricing could prove a fatal flaw for the Steam Machine.