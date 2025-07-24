Decades after Nintendo popularized handheld gaming with devices like the Gameboy, portable consoles saw a new resurgence in the 2020s. This time, Nintendo faces fierce competition from a platform you wouldn't expect to see on a handheld device: full-fat Windows, of the same kind running on the best gaming laptop brands and high-end custom PCs. Devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and the recently announced Asus ROG Xbox Ally X aren't much more at their core than Windows laptops with gamepad controls and tiny displays.

Windows is the de facto platform for PC gaming, especially if you want to run the largest number of games on a portable screen. But although Microsoft is leaning into smaller form factors, Windows was never intended for them. It's a general-purpose OS with noticeable performance overhead and few native gaming features. To be fair, Microsoft seems aware of these issues and wants to address them with the upcoming Xbox experience for handhelds. But whether or not Microsoft manages to eke a few more frames out of those updates, Windows will never be a gaming-first OS.

It wasn't until recently that consumers could directly compare gaming handheld operating systems. However, with Valve pushing hard on its Linux-based SteamOS and opening it up to new handhelds, it's easier than ever to see how much Microsoft's legacy OS is to blame for some big issues related to handheld gaming. Here's why Windows isn't the ideal OS for gaming handhelds, and why that's actually an exciting proposition for the future.