What Is The ROG Xbox Ally X And What Makes It Different From The Original Asus Handheld?
Modern handheld consoles aren't a new concept — the original Nintendo Switch proved that there is still a huge population of gamers who value the convenience of bringing their favorite games wherever they go. With hardware getting increasingly more powerful and efficient, the gap between gaming laptops and handheld consoles has become a touch slimmer. Titles like "Control" and "DOOM Eternal" look impressive enough on a full-sized rig, but now can be experienced in the palm of your hand as well.
In our review of the Steam Deck OLED, we mentioned how even mid-generation incremental upgrades can refine an already well-received product. Well, the ROG Xbox Ally X takes a page from this book and refreshes the 2024 ASUS ROG Ally X handheld gaming console. As expected, the upgrades aren't massive, but the few areas that have been touched upon bring meaningful value to those looking for a brand-new handheld console in 2025.
There are actually two releases scheduled for the holiday season this year — the entry-level Xbox Ally and the beefier Xbox Ally X. While pricing still remains a mystery, it's highly unlikely to be cheaper than the ASUS ROG Ally X that currently retails at $899. The chipset upgrade and the slightly new grip design could very well place this as a thousand-dollar console, but we'd be happy to be surprised. Let's delve a bit deeper into how the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X is different from the original ASUS handheld console.
ROG Xbox Ally X brings performance upgrades
The biggest update to the Xbox Ally X is internal. The ASUS version shipped with the previous generation Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, while the Xbox variant comes with the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor. It's a Zen 5 architecture APU with RDNA 3.5 graphics and a total graphics core count of 16. We're still awaiting expert reviews and benchmarks that compare the two consoles, but the Xbox Ally X should bring a noticeable bump in performance and efficiency. The Z2 Extreme is also branded as an AI chip, and Xbox mentions this allows them to "power the latest AI features as they are introduced" — take that for what it's worth.
The lower-end Xbox Ally ships with a newer Ryzen Z2 A processor as well. Microsoft claims that they've optimized the Windows 11 operating system on the new handhelds, and they now ship with a new immersive Xbox full-screen UI. This should make navigating and launching games feel much more natural and free up system resources, which has always been a complaint with Windows-based consoles.
The redesigned contoured grips, akin to the Xbox Wireless Controller, are a big change to the physical appearance and in-hand feel of the console. Pair that with haptics and impulse triggers on the Ally X, and you can expect better ergonomics during longer gaming sessions. There's also a dedicated Xbox button that grants you quick access to Xbox Game Bar shortcuts and other settings.
More similarities than differences
Besides the new grip design and an updated processor, the ROG Xbox Ally X is nearly identical to the ASUS version that launched a year ago. Both handhelds feature a 7-inch 1080p IPS display that refreshes at 120Hz and features Variable Refresh Rate. Ports and connectivity carry over the same — you get a single USB4 Type-C port that can be used to hook up an external GPU, and another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with Power Delivery. Both handhelds come with a UHS-II microSD card slot for quick and dirty file transfers or storage.
The other specifications are mirrored, too. You get 24GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 2280 SSD — although the previous generation ASUS ROG Ally X also comes with a 2TB version for $100 more. Regardless, the M.2 SSD being user-upgradable at any point in the future is a good peace of mind to have. The Xbox Ally X does bump the Bluetooth version from 5.2 to 5.4.
Both handheld consoles have the same 80Wh battery. However, given the newer chip and claims of a more resource-focused operating system, it'd be nice to see a slight improvement in battery life on the Xbox variant. Dimensionally, the two handheld consoles are nearly identical, with the Xbox Ally X being ever so slightly heavier at 715g, compared to 678g on the ASUS ROG Ally X.