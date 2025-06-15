What Is The ROG Xbox Ally X And What Makes It Different From The Original Asus Handheld?

Modern handheld consoles aren't a new concept — the original Nintendo Switch proved that there is still a huge population of gamers who value the convenience of bringing their favorite games wherever they go. With hardware getting increasingly more powerful and efficient, the gap between gaming laptops and handheld consoles has become a touch slimmer. Titles like "Control" and "DOOM Eternal" look impressive enough on a full-sized rig, but now can be experienced in the palm of your hand as well.

In our review of the Steam Deck OLED, we mentioned how even mid-generation incremental upgrades can refine an already well-received product. Well, the ROG Xbox Ally X takes a page from this book and refreshes the 2024 ASUS ROG Ally X handheld gaming console. As expected, the upgrades aren't massive, but the few areas that have been touched upon bring meaningful value to those looking for a brand-new handheld console in 2025.

There are actually two releases scheduled for the holiday season this year — the entry-level Xbox Ally and the beefier Xbox Ally X. While pricing still remains a mystery, it's highly unlikely to be cheaper than the ASUS ROG Ally X that currently retails at $899. The chipset upgrade and the slightly new grip design could very well place this as a thousand-dollar console, but we'd be happy to be surprised. Let's delve a bit deeper into how the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X is different from the original ASUS handheld console.

