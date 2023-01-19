Xbox Game Bar Shortcuts You Should Know On Windows 11

Windows has long been the de facto platform for PC gaming, even as far back as the nostalgic Dos and Windows 95. Of course, the platform has evolved considerably since its humble beginnings. There are technical reasons for this, such as it being the exclusive home of DirectX, the latest API suite which many developers rely on for pain-free game development.

But Windows has also benefited from Microsoft's strategy to go all-in on its gaming division over the past decade. Xbox is no longer just a console, but an entire platform and ecosystem. Naturally, Microsoft merged many of its elements with Windows with the advent of Game Pass for PC, native social apps, and cross-platform gameplay functionality.

What's more, Windows now has a bevy of useful keyboard shortcuts to keep key functionality at your fingertips without having to ALT + Tab out of your gaming session. You can do things like record gameplay clips, check your PC's performance, and more, all appropriately initiated with the Windows key. Stick with us for a bit, and we'll show you all the shortcuts you should be aware of.