Gaming Laptop Vs. Handheld Console: Which Device Is Better For Gamers?

No matter which gaming device you pick, one thing is certain: you'll spend countless hours gaming on it. This makes portability and comfort essential factors. While both gaming laptops and handheld consoles free you from being tied to a desk and let you take your games anywhere, their levels of portability and ease of use differ significantly.

Gaming laptops, even the slimmest models, are generally bulkier than handheld consoles, typically weighing between 4 to 7 lbs. They also require a flat surface and additional peripherals, such as a mouse or controller, to provide the best gaming experience. This can make them less practical for use in tight spaces like buses or trains. In contrast, handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck are designed for maximum portability. They typically weigh less than 1.4 pounds, allowing you to game effortlessly — whether you're commuting, relaxing in bed, or lounging on the couch.

Ultimately, while both gaming laptops and handheld consoles are portable, choosing between them in terms of ease of use depends on your gaming habits. If most of your gaming happens at home, either device will work well. However, if you travel frequently and want to game from just about anywhere, handheld consoles are the clear winner.

