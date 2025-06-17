Will SteamOS Let You Avoid Windows On Gaming Handhelds?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most delightful gadgets to emerge over the past several years is the handheld gaming PC. Popularized by the Steam Deck, these are essentially tiny Windows computers stuffed into a Nintendo Switch-style form factor, allowing you to play your favorite PC games on the go. However, they've always had one major issue: Windows itself. The operating system is designed for full-size PCs, so replacing a mouse and keyboard with joysticks and a D-pad can be a recipe for frustration. And then there's the battery life, which Microsoft's OS slurps up like a kid with a Capri Sun.

In addition to users, Valve, the maker of the Steam Deck and the ubiquitous Steam app, was clearly frustrated with the state of gaming handhelds on Windows. Given the popularity of the Steam Deck and other handhelds that use Steam on Windows, Valve had a choice: it could suffer the inadequacies forced upon its ecosystem by Windows, or it could leverage its dominance in the PC gaming space to compete directly with Microsoft. It chose the latter, and now SteamOS is here, claiming to solve the headache-inducing mess that gaming on Windows has become.

SteamOS is a Linux-based operating system designed specifically for gaming, and even more specifically for handhelds. To enable game compatibility, it runs non-Linux games through a compatibility layer. The question is whether this actually works better than Windows, and the answer appears to be... absolutely, without question, all hail our new Linux overlords. As of this writing, the first native SteamOS handhelds are hitting the market, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. So, including all the most notable capabilities and limitations of the platform, here's how SteamOS can help you avoid Windows on gaming handhelds.

