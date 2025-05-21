Who Makes The Steam Deck And Where Does It Build Them?

Video game portables have been around for significantly longer than you probably think. While the Nintendo Game Boy is largely remembered as the first major handheld launched in 1989, that honor actually goes to Milton Bradley's Microvision from a decade earlier. Fast forward to the present day, and handheld gaming systems have made quite the leap forward. The highly anticipated Steam Deck debuted in 2022, promising a "console-like experience." Valve Corporation, the company behind the Steam Deck, has been active in hardware and game development and created the mega-popular digital gaming platform, Steam.

The Steam Deck offers a robust accelerated processing unit (APU ) made with the help of AMD, up to a 7.4-inch high-definition display, and refresh rates as high as 90Hz. It's difficult to find fault with this portable system. In fact, in our Steam Deck OLED review, we noted that nitpicks aside, in terms of gaming, there really isn't a better option out there.

Just like Acer's laptops, Apple's iPhone, and many other high-tech devices on the market, Valve manufactures the Steam Deck in China. This trend is largely due to shorter supply chains for faster turnaround, inexpensive labor, and manufacturers that can handle multiple processes within a single facility, ultimately reducing costs.