If Meta Ruined VR For You, Valve Has Good News

Does anyone still remember the metaverse? You may understandably have zapped it out of your brain to make room for more useful information but, to jog your memory, "metaverse" is a word Mark Zuckerberg stole from a dystopian science fiction novel to describe using a VR headset. The metaverse was hyped up as so revolutionary and game-changing that it necessitated Facebook's rebranding to Meta. A lot of weird stuff happened during the Meta transition (remember when Zuckerberg announced virtual legs like it was some feat of engineering?), and then the company moved on to AI when that became the hot new thing.

Aside from its Quest headsets, Meta seems content to leave the metaverse alone these days. Its attention is focused on making smart glasses and trying to compete in the AI sphere. What the company did to the VR industry, on the other hand, continues to linger like a coal miner's cough. Because Meta wanted VR to be the future of computing, it focused heavily on building out productivity features. You can use your computer in VR, take meetings in VR, and so on. It all basically sucks to use, since nobody wants to sweat into a headset while working on an Excel spreadsheet or fiddle with wires and straps just to take a bathroom break.

Thankfully, one company remembers what was common knowledge before Meta's metaverse failure: VR is for video games. The recently announced Valve Frame is the most exciting virtual reality product I've seen in years, like the first flower blooming in the wreckage of a bombed-out city. Here's why I'm optimistic that Valve and Steam can put the VR industry back on track — and deliver amazing gaming experiences in the process.