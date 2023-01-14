The Weirdest Things That Happened During The Creation Of Meta

The company formerly known as Facebook has been both loved and hated over the years, but its influence is undeniable. From a dorm room at Harvard, Facebook emerged as the dominant player in social media, reaching a billion users by 2012. It upended the way we communicate, made the concept of "Facebook official" relationships a thing, and completed its dominance by snapping up hot new social apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp. But as the company followed founder Mark Zuckerberg's "Move fast and break things" motto, the disasters began to pile up. The social network was putting elections at risk. It was held responsible by a major human rights organization for genocide in Myanmar (via PBS).

As Facebook's public image cratered, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced one of the largest pivots in tech history. As of October 2021, the company formerly known as Facebook was now called Meta, and its mission was to develop something called "the metaverse." Think "Ready Player One" but without the sense of childlike, nostalgic wonder. Think being forced to strap a box to your head as a prerequisite for joining that Zoom meeting that could have been an email.

Directing attention away from the product that made Facebook a household name was strange on its own. However, given that Meta had seen some success in the virtual reality space since its acquisition of Oculus, the move wasn't entirely illogical. But since the reorganization, the arc of Meta's trajectory has been spectacularly bizarre. From the humorous to the surreal, and even the disconcerting and concerning, here are the weirdest things that happened during the creation of Meta and its metaverse.