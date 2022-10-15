Meta's VR Avatar Legs Aren't All They Appear To Be

One of the biggest surprises that came out of Meta's Connect event earlier this month was the introduction of metaverse avatars with legs. It was a reason to celebrate, especially after the fun poked at Meta for the leg-less floating torso that users have for virtual avatars in the Horizon Worlds. Except, those legs weren't totally the real deal.

Meta used motion tracking tech to generate the legs that we saw during the event. The company didn't specify that caveat, which led many to believe that it has finally cracked the code for generating full-body avatars using the sensors onboard an advanced VR headset like the Quest Pro. In a statement shared with UploadVR, Meta clarified that "the segment featured animations created from motion capture."

For those who've been wondering about the legs shown in the Connect keynote (@hrafntho). Meta: "To enable this preview of whatâ€™s to come, the segment featured animations created from motion capture." — Ian Hamilton (@hmltn) October 13, 2022

However, the company's statement suggests that it used VR capture for the preview, which only served as demonstration of "what's to come." While Meta revealed some very realistic advanced motion capture tech at its annual event, the company didn't set an official date for avatars with legs for VR headset users and if it will be limited to a certain category of high-end headsets logging into the Horizon Worlds.