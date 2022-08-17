The Majority Of People We Polled Wouldn't Buy A Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Now That It's $100 More Expensive

Since its launch in 2020, the Meta Quest 2 has been one of the cheapest virtual reality (VR) headsets on the market. For just $300, buyers could experience VR right out of the box. In addition to being more expensive than the Quest 2, other headsets also required accessories like tracking towers and a wired connection to a high-end gaming PC. Meta's device is completely wireless and powerful enough to run a vast library of games all on its own. However, nothing lasts forever. After almost two years, the cheap device received a fairly significant price hike, jumping up by over 33%. The 128GB version now costs $399, while the 256GB version will set you back $499.

This isn't an unfamiliar price point for Meta. The original Oculus Quest, which was released in May 2019, sold from that amount. This could be part of the reason why Meta felt comfortable jacking up the price of the Quest's successor. The original sold out when VR as a concept was less popular, so a more powerful version should do okay now that VR is more mainstream, and the Meta Quest 2 is established as the go-to platform.

There had been warning signs a price rise was on the horizon for some time, and Meta did announce that it planned to charge more for its flagship headset well in advance of the price hike, giving users time to grab one at the lower rate. Still, people aren't happy with the new price point. The vast majority of the 590 United States residents SlashGear surveyed said they would not pay $400 for an Oculus Quest 2. But how many are still planning on getting a Quest 2? And is it still good value even at $400? Let's take a look.