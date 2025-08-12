Is There A Good Windows 11 Alternative For Gamers?

For as long as PC gaming has existed, it has been more or less synonymous with Windows. Due to its chokehold on the market, nearly every title eventually makes its way to Microsoft's operating system (with the exception of notable holdouts like Nintendo). Porting a game to a different OS takes a significant number of resources, so game developers understandably choose to support the platform with the largest user base.

Despite its dominance, Windows 11 has proven especially unpopular, and demand is growing for an alternative. Gamers may tolerate its labyrinthian settings, constant updates, and endless hardware issues, but tolerance is a far cry from enthusiasm. Windows 10 users need to upgrade to Windows 11 before support for the last-generation OS ends later this year, but according to the most recent Steam Hardware Survey, nearly 37% of gamers surveyed haven't done so. In a healthy ecosystem, users would be eager to experience a major platform update. Something has clearly gone awry.

Unfortunately, alternatives are slim. However, those few alternatives are better than ever, which explains the recent surge in OS market share for Linux. As of this writing, the penguin-themed platform is on 5% of PCs, which doesn't sound impressive, but five years ago it wasn't even on 2%. Once an uninhabitable domain for the average user, Linux looks more like a viable avenue for gaming than ever before, even though it still has downsides. So, here are just a few of the options out there for adventurous gamers sick of Windows.