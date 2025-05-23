Why It's Finally Time For Windows 10 Users To Upgrade To Windows 11

The debate over which version of Windows is the greatest has raged for decades, but Microsoft is losing patience with sticklers who refuse to upgrade. For a significant number of users, Windows 10 is too familiar to leave behind. As of this writing, a whopping 52 percent of PC users are still rocking the last-generation OS, while just shy of 43 percent are running Windows 11, which launched in October of 2021. It's clear Microsoft isn't happy with those numbers, so it's taking matters into its own hands.

Microsoft hasn't done itself any favors in its quest to broaden adoption of Windows 11. Public perception of the OS hasn't improved too much after a rocky launch several years ago that was plagued by decreased functionality for some of the most frequently interacted with parts of the user interface. Controversy over new hardware requirements didn't help, and the addition of yet more data gathering and ads for Microsoft services within the OS didn't go down smoothly with users, either. Simply put: a lot of people hate Windows 11.

However, it's finally time for everyone still on Windows 10 to make the upgrade. Microsoft is set to implement a major change that will leave anyone who isn't using Windows 11 by the end of the year exposed to security vulnerabilities and bugs. Thankfully, changing a handful of experience-ruining Windows 11 settings fixes most of the biggest gripes with the OS. Here's why you should update to Windows 11 as soon as possible, and why the upgrade could still prove difficult for quite a few Windows 10 users.

