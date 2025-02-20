Why Was The Meta Quest Pro Discontinued?

The Meta Quest Pro was supposed to be Meta's foray into the higher-end of the VR market. A cutting-edge tech-packed piece of hardware that would provide true enthusiasts with a glimpse of what was to come from the company behind the Metaverse.

It was supposed to be more powerful, comfortable, and realistic than its predecessors. You could play more demanding games, work in a virtual office, and interact with your friends via realistic eye and face tracking. Even the controllers were powerful tools in their own right, with dedicated processors and built-in cameras to allow inside-out tracking.

But the Quest Pro didn't perform as Meta had planned. Despite only launching in October 2022, the high-end device was discontinued by early 2025. Even a price drop from $1,499 to $999 in 2023 couldn't turn things around and save the experimental headset. So what went wrong? Has Meta abandoned the high-end of the VR market altogether? And why did the company kill what should have been their most powerful device in the first place?

