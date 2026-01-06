How To Play PC Games On Your Android Device In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I never expected to have "play PC games on Android" on my 2026 bingo card. Prior to 2026, PC gaming outside of the pall of Windows was relegated to Linux, like on the Steam Deck. Before the Steam Deck, playing PC games on Linux was laughable. Now, PC games perform better on Linux than they do on their native Windows. Fast forward a couple years, and Android has stepped up to the plate seemingly out of nowhere. To be clear, I'm not talking about playing games on a game streaming service like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, or Xbox, or streaming from your own rig. Nor am I talking about emulation. I'm talking about actually, literally, genuinely playing PC games directly on your Android device, using its processing power to run the whole show.

You can thank Valve for this one, just as you can thank them for making PC gaming on Linux a thing. Their work on FeX — a translation layer to run x86 instruction sets on ARM64 processors, like those typical in Android devices — has laid the groundwork for a future where your Samsung Galaxy Ultra may become a potent handheld gaming PC. We're in the early days of PC gaming on Android, so don't expect an ideal experience here, but what we have already is quite promising. This guide shows you how, and it should work with most Android devices, including tablets, and maybe someday Chromebooks when they run Android.