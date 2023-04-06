How To Turn Your Old Android Phone Into A Portable Gaming Device

For Samsung, Huawei, and other tech giants in the Android arena, success has meant an almost constant need to iterate on their most popular models, to an extent that enthusiasts can find difficult to keep up with. This begs the question: what to do with old cell phones once they're replaced?

According to the BBC in August 2019, a survey commissioned by the Royal Society of Chemistry concluded that, in the U.K. alone, around 40 million "obsolete" phones, TVs, tablets, and so on are left forgotten. How can ardent gamers right this terrible technological wrong? By converting one of their old cell phones into a handheld gaming device.

Doing this is not just practical and economical, it also saves the precious battery life of a primary smartphone. There are limitations and caveats to remote gaming, but it can prove incredibly liberating too. Here are some great ways to get involved with just that, giving some once-beloved tech a new lease of life in the process.